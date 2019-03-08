Newry murders: Distraught father will ‘sell taxi’ for chance to say goodbye

The distraught father of a Colombian woman murdered in Newry is willing to sell his taxi to pay for a flight to Northern Ireland to “say goodbye,” news outlets in the South American country have reported.

The bodies of Giselle (Irina) Marimon Herrera, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were discovered at their Glin Ree Court apartment on Thursday morning.

Forensic experts at the home of Giselle Marimon Herrera in Newry

The body of a 38-year-old man was also discovered at the scene. Police have said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Fabian Marimon and Elizabeth Herrera are said to have sought the help of the Colombian government to get an emergency visa to travel.

Speaking to a Colombian radio station on Thursday, a sister of Giselle said another family member who lives in the Newry area had alerted police after several days of not being able to make contact.

Caracol Radio also reported that the murdered woman’s relative was present when police entered the property.

“What we want is for my parents to go there, to see them and repatriate them,” Yadeli Marimon said.

The report goes on to say: “The father of the woman is willing to sell his taxi...to travel to the European country and to be able to say goodbye to one of his children, as it should be.”

Allison Marimon Herrera was a pupil at Newry High School.

School principal Iestyn Brown said the entire school community is “deeply shocked and saddened” at the news of Allison’s death.

“Allison was a talented, kind, courteous and well-mannered pupil with a beautiful smile,” he said.

“Both staff and pupils are profoundly saddened by her death and she will be remembered with great affection by her fellow pupils and staff alike.”

Mr Brown added: “Our hearts go out to Allison’s family circle; they are foremost in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.”

On Friday, PSNI detective superintendent Jason Murphy said he was appealing for anyone with information about this “unspeakable tragedy” to contact police on 101.

D/Supt Murphy said: “I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members have not been able to contact them since. The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remains the subject of our investigation.

“I would appeal today to anyone who came into direct contact with either Giselle or Allison, or communicated with them via text or social media, since Friday to contact detectives in Newry.”