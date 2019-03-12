Newry murders: Parents granted visas for emotional journey to NI

The parents of murder victims Giselle Irina Marimon Herrera and her daughter Allison have been granted visas to travel to Northern Ireland, a family friend has revealed.

Well-wishers in the Province have also raised more than £10,000 to pay for the distraught couple’s flights from their home in Colombia and for accommodation.

Giselle Irina Marimon Herrera (left) and her daughter Allison Marimon Herrera

The pair had been strangled before their bodies were discovered at their Glin Ree Court apartment in Newry on March 7.

The family friend said the parents will begin the journey from the Colombian city of Barranquilla within days.

Giselle’s partner Russell Steele, 38, was also found dead at the property and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detectives believe both victims were killed by Steele, a native of Kilmarnock in Scotland, before he killed himself.

Kilmarnock native Russell Steele

News outlets in Colombia later reported that Giselle’s father, Fabian Marimon, was considering selling his taxi for the chance to “say goodbye” to his daughter – and to repatriate both bodies back to Colombia.

The Colombian government has said it has no formal arrangements for returning the bodies of Colombian citizens to the South American country, but will provide assistance to the family if the remains are cremated in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the Colombian consulate in London said: “It should be clarified that the Foreign Ministry does not have a heading for the repatriation of bodies of nationals who died abroad, however, if it is the wish of the relatives, they can repatriate the ashes of Ms Giselle Irina Marimon and her daughter,”

A statement issued by the PSNI said the family of Giselle and Allison “wish to thank the people of Newry for the kindness shown to them at this very sad time”.

Forensic officers at the scene of the murders in Glin Ree Court, Newry last week.'Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It added: “They would also like to thank everyone who made donations to help them in their hour of need.”

The Credit Union in Newry launched its own fund-raising campaign on Monday with the handover of a £5,000 donation from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.