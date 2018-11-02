Newtownabbey indecent exposure incident

Police are appealing for information after a report of indecent exposure in a lane between Bleach Green Avenue and Glenville Road, Newtownabbey, on Thursday.

Constable Irvine said: "At around 9:45am, it was reported that a man exposed himself to a female walking her dog at a lane between Bleach Green Avenue and Glenville Road.

“The male is believed to be in his late 20s, 5’8” in height, slim build and wearing a dark navy tracksuit.

“We are keen to speak to two young men who may have seen the offender and also spoke to the lady involved.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 570 1/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”