Newtownabbey L-driver with 72 convictions stands accused of repeatedly crashing into a police car after drinking 10 pints

PSNI

Appearing at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, 28-year-old Greg Edward McCullough was charged with eight offences arising from an incident on 20 September this year.

McCullough, from Wynthorpe Grove in the Rush Park area of Newtownabbey, is accused of driving while unfit, dangerous driving, causing criminal damage to a police vehicle, resisting a constable, driving without insurance, driving unaccompanied as an L driver, driving without a licence and without displaying L plates.

Giving evidence to the court in a contested bail application, a police officer said she believed she could connect McCullough to the offences and that police objected to him being freed as “there’s a risk of reoffending... and a risk to the public.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She described how police were alerted to a possible drunk driver at Braidwater service station in Ballymena and when officers spotted the Vauxhall Meriva close to Railway Street, the driver “rammed the police vehicle several times and ignored police directions to get out”.

While McCullough did not reply after the initial caution, he later admitted during interviews that “he drank ten beers and felt like going for a drive” but because of an acquired brain injury “he doesn’t remember anything”.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Mooney conceded that McCullough had “made full admissions and apologies for his actions – it was extremely stupid of him” but submitted that any perceived risk could be managed by bail conditions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick disagreed however, describing McCullough’s record of 72 convictions as “atrocious.”

The judge revealed that just two weeks ago, McCullough was sentenced in two different courts on the same day “and now he is here offending so there’s a significant risk of further offending”.

Remanding McCullough into custody, the judge adjourned the case to October 14.

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry