Newtownabbey man showed police fake licence for seized car

When he turned up at Lurgan police station to try and recover his car which had been seized, a 22-year-old man produced a fake driving licence, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Patrick Dundon, Longlands Avenue, Newtownabbey, admitted using an instrument, namely a driving licence, which he knew to be false on September 28.

He was fined £1000 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Court was told that the defendant attended Lurgan police station to get released a vehicle which had been seized for no insurance the night before.

He produced a Republic of Ireland licence but there was no hologram and police believed it was a fake licence.

Dundon was arrested and gave a no comment interview.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was a very crude attempt by his client.

He explained that Dundon had been directed to a website by a friend and 150 euros were exchanged to get this licence.

“He took a chance,” added the lawyer.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant was working on the theory police couldn’t detect him.

“It is a serious enough matter,” she added saying that given his plea of guilty she was not going to order a pre-sentence report.

Imposing the fine she gave Dundon 20 weeks to pay it.