Newtownabbey man showed police fake licence for seized car

When he turned up at Lurgan police station to try and recover his car which had been seized, a 22-year-old man produced a fake driving licence, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.
Patrick Dundon, Longlands Avenue, Newtownabbey, admitted using an instrument, namely a driving licence, which he knew to be false on September 28.
He was fined £1000 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
Court was told that the defendant attended Lurgan police station to get released a vehicle which had been seized for no insurance the night before.
He produced a Republic of Ireland licence but there was no hologram and police believed it was a fake licence.
Dundon was arrested and gave a no comment interview.
A barrister representing the defendant said it was a very crude attempt by his client.
He explained that Dundon had been directed to a website by a friend and 150 euros were exchanged to get this licence.
“He took a chance,” added the lawyer.
District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant was working on the theory police couldn’t detect him.
“It is a serious enough matter,” she added saying that given his plea of guilty she was not going to order a pre-sentence report.
Imposing the fine she gave Dundon 20 weeks to pay it.