Newtownabbey police uncover ‘cannabis factory’

Police uncovered a “cannabis factory” after carrying out a house search in the Newtownabbey area last Tuesday.

The PSNI stated: “An amount of suspect herbal cannabis was seized with an approximate street value of £800, along with a number of other items. The suspect will be dealt with accordingly for various drug offences.

“Is a cannabis farm funding organised crime in your area? Look out for a strong and sickly sweet smell, bags of waste vegetation, equipment being taken into a house, high levels of heat and condensation, constantly covered or blocked off windows, constant buzzing from ventilation, comings and goings at unsociable hours and excessive amounts of cables.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.