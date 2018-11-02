Newtownabbey PSNI following a line of enquiry into burglaries

Police say a line of enquiry has been established in relation to recent burglaries in the Newtownabbey area.

Officers have been out and about to provide reassurance to communities and reduce the fear of crime after two aggravated break-ins.

They have been joined by Policing and Community Safety Partnership and Community Relations Forum members in a number of areas.

Newtownabbey PSNI stated: “Extra patrols will continue and a line of enquiry has been established in relation to recent burglaries in the area.”