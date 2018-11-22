Newtownabbey tattoo artist sentenced after ‘firearm’ video message threat

A tattoo artist sent a video message of himself at a house in Poland with a “long-barrelled firearm” whilst making threats towards what he claimed was his ex-wife’s “new boyfriend” although she denied being in such a relationship, a court heard on Thursday.

Marcin Baranowski (39), of Crossreagh Drive in Newtownabbey but formerly with an address in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on a charge of sending a menacing message by means of a public electronic communications network relating to October 2017.

He had previously pleaded guilty to that charge.

He was also being sentenced for assaulting his ex-wife in September last year which he had previously denied but had been found guilty.

The defendant, originally from Poland, has tattoos on his face including what appears to be a machine gun tattoo.

A prosecutor said that on September 21 last year the woman said Baranowski punched her to the face and police noticed a bruise above her eyebrow, a cut to her ear and scratch marks on her neck.

Then, in October last year the injured party reported to police Baranowski had been constantly contacting her since the assault by sending text messages.

On one occasion he sent a video message of himself standing in a house in Poland with a ‘firearm’ - a previous court heard it was described as a replica - whilst making threats towards his ex-wife’s “new boyfriend”.

Thursday’s court heard, the woman insisted she did not have a new boyfriend.

A previous court was told the defendant said he sent the video because he was “jealous” and said he would “smash” a man’s head in.

Baranowski was arrested when he came back to Northern Ireland.

At Thursday’s court, defence barrister Neil Moore said alcohol had been a difficulty for the defendant but that he has “now moved on”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Victim Impact Statement showed the injured party not only suffering physical, but emotional harm.

He ordered Baranowski to do 100 hours of unpaid work and put him on Probation for a year with a condition that he should attend any counselling or treatment as instructed.