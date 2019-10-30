Newtownabbey train window shattered by stone-throwing youth

Police are appealing for information in relation to criminal damage to a passing train in the Jordanstown Road/Glenville Road area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Tuesday).

Detailing the 4.45pm incident, a PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “Three male youths were observed on the tracks and as the passing train came close moved off the tracks with one then throwing a stone at the window causing it to shatter.

“Apart from the risk to themselves and passengers, this sort of behaviour is unacceptable and those involved need to catch themselves on.”

Anyone who has any information in relation to those responsible is asked to contact police in Newtownabbey, quoting ref no. 1296 of the 29th.