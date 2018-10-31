Newtownabbey woman grabbed by throat during burglary

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Waverley Road area yesterday (Tuesday).

DS Coulter said: “We received a report that at around 8.45 pm two masked men forced their way into the property, grabbing the female occupant by the throat. A bank card and a number of prescription medicines were taken.

“The woman suffered no injuries as a result but has been left badly shaken by the incident. It is believed both men were wearing dark hoodies and tracksuit bottoms below a high visibility jacket.

“We are appealing for anyone with information, who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Waverley Road area or have information about the incident to contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 1252 of 30/10/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”