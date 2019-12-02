Newtownabbey woman receives 10 year ban on owning animals

A New Mossley woman has pleaded guilty to the charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Angela McMullan (48) of Ballyearl Way, appeared before Laganside Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

The charge was brought against Ms McMullan by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

Council’s Animal Welfare Officers attended the property on April 9 2019 following reports of concerns for a dog. On initial examination of the dog they contacted the council vet to attend.

A veterinary surgeon who examined the dog advised the dog was a very thin Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with its, ribs, spine and pelvic bones clearly visible and gave a body score of 1/5 which was deemed excessively thin.

The dog also had fur loss along its tail, head and muzzle. The vet stated the dog was suffering and advised removal.

The dog was voluntarily signed over to the council and successfully re-homed

District Judge Conner gave the woman a two-year Conditional Discharge. Ms McMullan was disqualified from keeping or caring for any animals for 10 years and was further ordered to pay costs of £437.75.

Animal Welfare for this area is co-ordinated through Mid and East Antrim Council.

A spokesperson from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Animal Welfare team said: “Council gives high priority to the welfare of domestic pets and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, which may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals. The council may also prosecute for offences, such as in this case, which I hope serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care of animals.”

For more information on animal welfare and how to report any abuse, go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/animalwelfare