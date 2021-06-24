Justice Minister Naomi Long said the contract has been extended for the second time, as work continues to reduce the backlog of court and tribunal cases built up before and during the pandemic.

As of June 21, there had been 17 inquests heard by the coroner’s court at the Nightingale venue, as well as preliminary hearings, 24 small claims court sittings, three special educational needs and disability tribunal hearings, and the Appeals Service had completed 45 sitting days for appeals against benefits decisions.

There have also been five jury empanelment sessions since February, and consultation and waiting areas have been available for lawyers and their clients attending family and civil proceedings in Laganside Courts or the Royal Courts of Justice.

The ICC Belfast - Pic: Google

The venue also hosted, in May, the delivery of the findings of the Ballymurphy series of inquests, enabling many of the relatives of those who died to attend in person.

Ms Long said the facility has played an important role in the courts service and the judiciary’s efforts to increase the number of hearings.

“All of these activities have been undertaken in compliance with Covid-safety regulations and, as we continue to address the backlog across a number of court tiers and tribunals, it makes sense to use this facility while it is available,” she said.

“It is a remarkable achievement to have delivered this level of business despite an ever-changing situation.

“I want to commend all of our partners in the justice system for playing their part in ensuring the delivery of justice for citizens and victims of crime continued through these unprecedented times.”

ICC Belfast chief executive Julia Corkey said: “The progress made towards reducing the backlog of cases in a Covid-secure way has been incredible.

“We are pleased to continue our support and have welcomed the opportunity to work collaboratively alongside the NICTS team to ensure operations at the Nightingale Lagan facility run smoothly.”