NI farms fined for pollution after fish deaths

Two farms in Co Fermanagh have been fined over water pollution offences following the discharge of silage effluent into the Tempo river.

Elliott Farm Ltd and Rivercool Farm Ltd pleaded guilty and were fined £1,500 and £3,000 respectively at Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday.

The offences were detected in July 2018 following reports of dead fish near the Belfast Road Bridge near Maguiresbridge and close to Elliott Farm at Carrowkeel Road.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident is asked to call the Northern Ireland Environment Agency 24-hour Water Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.