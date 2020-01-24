NI fire chief at centre of sex assault claims retires

The head of Northern Ireland’s fire and rescue service has retired while suspended from duty over sexual assault allegations, NIFRS has revealed.

Gary Thompson, who was appointed chief fire officer in November 2016, was temporarily stood down as a “precautionary” measure in December 2018.

Mr Thompson appeared in court in Co Antrim last month charged with nine counts of indecently assaulting a female in 2006.

The 51-year-old, of Rogan Wood in Newtownabbey, had been serving with the NIFRS for 24 years when he was suspended.

On Thursday, a NIFRS spokeswoman confirmed to the News Letter that Mr Thompson was no longer in the employ of the fire service.

“Mr Gary Thompson, former Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, retired on 14 January 2020,” she said in a brief statement.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on December 5, the prosecution submitted that, on the basis of the papers before the court, there was a case to answer.

However, a lawyer representing Mr Thompson said his client “strenuously denies the charges”.

No further details relating to the case were heard in court and Mr Thompson was released on continuing £750 bail.

In a statement released at the time of the chief officer’s suspension from duty, the NIFRS said: “Gary Thompson, has been placed on precautionary suspension with effect from December 10, 2018.”

When Mr Thompson was appointed head of the NIFRS in 2016, Carmel McKinney, chairperson, the Fire & Rescue Service Board, said: “On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Gary on his appointment. He is a committed and dedicated firefighter and brings a wealth of operational and strategic leadership experience to the role.

“His focus will be on providing the best possible fire and rescue service to the community through prevention, protection and emergency response, whilst adhering to the highest standards of leadership, governance and accountability.”