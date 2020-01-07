NI grammar school head: Pastoral support available after stabbing incident

A Co Antrim grammar school pupil was taken to hospital yesterday after a stabbing incident.

A 13-year-old male pupil was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon after the incident at Larne Grammar School yesterday morning.

The victim, another male pupil, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Police confirmed they responded to the report of a stabbing incident at a school in Larne yesterday and the suspect remains in police custody.

Jonathan Wylie, principal of Larne Grammar School, said that the “safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our primary concern”.

“Following an incident in school this morning (Tuesday) a Year 10 pupil was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment,” he added.

“The authorities, including the PSNI, were contacted immediately. Parents have also been contacted and we are working with the Education Authority to ensure that pastoral support is available for those who require it.

“This is the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred in school and the thoughts of the entire school community are with the injured pupil and his family.

“We are unable to comment further due to an ongoing PSNI investigation.”

Mr Wylie also confirmed the school was would be open today “as usual”.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it had received a 999 call at 11.21am to a premises on Lower Cairncastle Road, Larne.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene,” the spokesperson added.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient has been transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

UUP MLA John Stewart said: “Following the disturbing news of a knifing incident at Larne Grammar School, I have been speaking to a number of parents with children at the school who have confirmed that the incident is under control.

“Although deeply distressing to hear of this type of incident in one of our schools I must commend the school in how they have handled this incident.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said it was “a very concerning time” for students, staff and parents.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons added that it was “awful news” to hear from the school and that his “thoughts were with those affected”.