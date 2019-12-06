NI man (38) convicted of raping woman in 2017 is sentenced - PSNI welcome court's decision

Detectives from PSNI’s Public Protection Branch have welcomed the conviction of 38 year-old Graham Thompson from North Belfast for the rape of a woman in 2017.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment earlier today, Friday December 6, at Laganside Crown Court.

He will also be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for ten years.

Detective Constable Jennifer Stevenson said: “Rape is one of the most serious crimes and I welcome the fact that this offender is now behind bars.

"The woman involved showed great courage in her resolution to bring Thompson to justice and I hope that his conviction will encourage anyone else who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to come forward to police."

DC Stevenson added: “Our officers in PSNI's Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual assault and we seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.

"We have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and respect. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual assault to contact police on 101.”