NI man (47) stabbed to death in street - PSNI launch murder investigation

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation after a 47 year-old man was stabbed to death in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident occurred outside a property in Enterprise Court, Bangor shortly after 1:00am.

The PSNI has launched a murder investigation.

A 45 year old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.