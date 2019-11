Police investigating the discovery of 39 dead migrants in a refrigerated lorry container have arrested a man from Northern Ireland.

The 23 year-old man was held on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate in October. (Photo: PA Wire)

The man was arrested by Thames Valley Police on the M40, near Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire in the early hours of Friday morning and remains in custody, Essex Police said.

There are no further details at this time.