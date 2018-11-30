NI man charged with dangerous driving over fatal crash

A 34-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a married father in Co Monaghan.

James Tommany, of Clay Road, Keady, in Co Armagh, faces a total of four charges.

He is accused of dangerous driving causing death and reckless endangerment while driving.

Tommany, who appeared before a special sitting at Carrickmacross District Court, faces two assault offences from a separate alleged incident in March this year.

Tommany was arrested after a car fleeing police crashed into a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Stephen Marron, 47, who was sitting in the parked Skoda Octavia in Castleblaney, died in the incident that also saw a Garda officer dragged 500 metres by a speeding Audi.

Michael Devlin, 31, sustained head, face and leg injuries.

Gardai said the driver of the Audi was arrested at the scene.

There was no application made for bail at Carrickmacross court on Thursday evening.

Judge Gerry Jones remanded Tommany in to custody at Cloverhill Prison. He is due to appear in court via video link next Wednesday.

His solicitor asked the judge for his client to receive medical attention. An application for legal aid was also made.

The funeral of Mr Marron, who is a married father, is to take place in Castleblayney on Saturday.

Mr Marron, a keen sports fan, was an active church member in the parish of Muckno, which comprises Castleblayney and nearby Oram.

Parish priest of Muckno, Canon Shane McCaughey, described him as a “loving and devoted husband and father, a son, brother, and a good friend to many”.

“Stephen was the go-to-man for everyone in the community of Muckno parish,” he said.

“He was a disciple of Jesus Christ who asks his followers to love God and love neighbour.

“Stephen bore witness to his faith through the generosity and kindness that he showed to all who were in any kind of need.”

The incident unfolded after Mr Devlin attempted to stop a car close to the town’s Garda station.

The silver Audi A6 drove off and dragged the officer along the road.

The car then crashed into Mr Marron’s parked Skoda Octavia in the town’s Main Street.

Mr Devlin was treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. He was discharged on Wednesday.