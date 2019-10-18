NI man killed in 'awful incident' - police arrest 26 year-old man - what we know so far

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a block of flats on Thursday evening.

What happened?

PSNI forensic officers arrive at the scene in east Belfast. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The P.S.N.I. has not confirmed the precise details of what may have happened but several media outlets are reporting the man died as a result of being stabbed.

Where did the incident take place?

In a block of flats near Kings Road, east Belfast.

When did it take place?

PSNI forensic officers pictured at the scene. (Photo: Pacemaker)

Thursday evening between 6:00pm and 8:00pm.

What are people saying on the ground?

D.U.P. east Belfast M.L.A. Robin Newton said: "What ever reason for this dreadful incident there can be no justification for the loss of a life.

"P.S.N.I. need support from the community as they deal with the awful incident."

A PSNI forensic officer at the scene. (Photo: Pacemaker)

D.U.P. East Belfast M.P., Gavin Robinson, said: "Disturbing news this evening coming from Tullycarnet.

"As the facts and details emerge, I would strongly urge anyone who has any information to contact P.S.N.I.

What do we know about the deceased?

The only details that the P.S.N.I. has confirmed is the dead man was 49 years-old.

Has anyone been arrested?

Yes. A 26 year-old man was arrested in Belfast and is currently in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

Are there any other details?

A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the precise cause of death.

The P.S.N.I. said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Kings Road, east Belfast.

"Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage."