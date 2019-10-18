NI man killed in 'awful incident' - PSNI investigating - what we know so far

The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a block of flats on Thursday evening.

What happened?

The P.S.N.I. is investigating the circumstances around the death of the man.

The P.S.N.I. has not confirmed the precise details of what may have happened but several media outlets are reporting the man died as a result of being stabbed.

Where did the incident take place?

In a block of flats near Kings Road, east Belfast.

When did it take place?

Thursday evening.

What are people saying on the ground?

D.U.P. east Belfast M.L.A. Robin Newton said: "What ever reason for this dreadful incident there can be no justification for the loss of a life.

"P.S.N.I. need support from the community as they deal with the awful incident."

D.U.P. East Belfast M.P., Gavin Robinson, said: "Disturbing news this evening coming from Tullycarnet.

"As the facts and details emerge, I would strongly urge anyone who has any information to contact P.S.N.I.

Are there any other details?

The P.S.N.I. said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at Kings Road, east Belfast.

"Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage."