NI man left shaken after being threatened with glass bottle during burglary

Police are hunting a man who forced his way into a house in south Belfast yesterdcay and threatened the occupant with a glass bottle.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house in the Salisbury Court area of the city on Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “It was reported that a man, returning to a house at around 9pm yesterday, was threatened by another male.

“The suspect forced his way into the property and threatened the victim with a glass bottle, demanding money. He subsequently made off, with a sum of money, heading towards the Dublin Road.

“This man is described as being of thin build, aged in his late twenties, around 5’ 3” in height and wearing a white shirt.

“While the victim was physically unharmed, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.”

Detectives are appealing for information.