NI man slashed around face in brutal attack

A man sustained serious injuries after he was slashed around the face in a brutal attack last night.

The attack happened at 9.30pm on the Cliftonville Road, north Belfast.

Victim was treated in hospital

The injured man sustained a cut to his face which required over 20 stitches to treat.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Conlan said: "It was reported that the man was attacked and slashed across his face at around 9.30pm on Wednesday evening, by a man who was described as being aged in his 30’s, around 5ft 7in tall with black hair, and wearing a blue jacket and blue beanie hat.

"After conducting a number of enquiries, officers carried out a search of premises at Cliftonville Avenue shortly after midnight and a man aged 34 was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

"The man is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1285 10/04/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."