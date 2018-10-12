NI man stabbed twice in neck

A man was stabbed twice in the neck in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the Carrigart Avenue area of west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Shortly after 4:15am, it was reported that a 24 year old man received two stab wounds to his neck in the area. The man has been taken to hospital for his injuries, with his condition described as serious.

“A 32 year old man was arrested for grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone in the area who witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 172 12/10/18. Alternatively, Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”