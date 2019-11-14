NI man taken to hospital after savage beating with hammer and baseball bat

A Northern Ireland man was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after he was viciously assaulted by a masked gang armed with a hammer, baseball bat and a suspected firearm.

The alleged assault occurred in the West Circular Road area of Belfast shortly before 10:40pm.

The man was taken to hospital after the attack.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said the man was badly injured in the attack.

“Shortly before 10:40pm, it was reported that three masked men entered a house in the area armed with a hammer, baseball bat and a suspected firearm," he said.

"It was reported that a man in his 20s inside the property was assaulted by the men, suffering a suspected broken jaw and other injuries to his face and body.

"He was taken to hospital for his injuries following the incident."

D.S. McCartan also revealed a car was stolen from the property.

“A silver Volkswagen Passat was stolen from the property during the incident and enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1891 13/11/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”