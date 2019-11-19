NI man told police he was drug lord El Chapo as he blocked street during stand-off

A man who refused to move off a Belfast street for a police Land Rover told officers he was “El Chapo”, a court heard.

Kieran Lewsley used the notorious Mexican drug lord’s nickname to identify himself following a stand-off where he stared at the PSNI vehicle while smoking a cigarette.

Imposing a £200 fine for obstructing traffic in a public place, a judge put it to the 34-year-old that he should be “appalled and embarrassed” by his actions during the incident.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard Lewsley forced the Land Rover to stop by stepping out in front of it near his Hill Street home on October 12.

He stood there for around 30 seconds, staring into the vehicle and refusing to move despite sirens and blue lights being activated.

The driver then opened his door and shouted for Lewsley to step away onto the footpath.

A prosecution lawyer said: “The defendant stared towards him smiled and smoked his cigarette.”

Eventually police got out and escorted Lewsley to the side of the road.

During the incident five cars behind the Land Rover were unable to get past, the court was told.

The prosecutor added: “The defendant identified himself as ‘El Chapo’ and refused to provide any further details.”

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton said his client had acted after drinking half a bottle of whisky.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall told Lewsley he was an intelligent man

But she asked him: “When you hear the facts in sobriety are you just not appalled and embarrassed?”

He replied: “I am.”

Lewsley was given 26 weeks to pay the fine imposed.