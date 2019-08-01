NI man who squeezed police officer’s testicles jailed

A Belfast man convicted of biting a police officer and squeezing his testicles has been jailed for four months.

Samuel Patterson launched the attack after approaching a PSNI vehicle in the east of the city last month, prosecutors said.

Imposing the prison sentence at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Deputy District Judge Alan White described his actions as “disgraceful”.

Patterson, of Strathearn Park, admitted disorderly behaviour, obstructing police and two counts of assault on police.

The court heard officers in the vicinity of the Newtownards Road and Knock Road on July 1 saw a man involved in a verbal altercation.

When they stopped Patterson approached them aggressively, according to the prosecution.

At one point he ran towards police with his teeth gritted and fists clenched.

“He became increasingly violent, biting a police officer’s arm and then grabbing and squeezing a police officer’s testicles,” a Crown lawyer said.

Patterson was also convicted of a separate disorderly offence at Ardcarn Drive in the city on May 18.

The court heard CS spray had to be deployed after he was restrained during a struggle with police.

Following his arrest he spat in a police van, the prosecutor said, leading to a further charge of criminal damage.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey set out his client’s addiction issues and “significant mental health background”.

But with Patterson in breach of a previously suspended term, Mr White said: “Taking account of the disgraceful behaviour on both occasions this is a sentence of custody.”

He then agreed to release the defendant on bail pending an appeal against the four months imprisonment. ends