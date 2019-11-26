NI mother (30) and her three young children in house as men use crowbar to smash ground floor windows

A 30 year-old Northern Ireland mother and her three young children were inside a house at the same time three unknown men used a crowbar to smash windows on the ground floor.

The woman and the three children were not injured.

The incident occurred on Castle Street in Comber on the evening of Friday November 22.

It was reported that shortly after 10pm three unknown males, one carrying a crowbar, arrived at the property and smashed two front windows and a glass panel in the front door.

Detective Constable Kennedy is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can help with the investigation to contact detectives in Bangor on 101, quoting reference 2103 22/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

