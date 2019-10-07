NI mum tells how toddler was left 'traumatised' after abduction bid

A young Co Antrim mother has told of how her toddler daughter was almost snatched from her yesterday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook Sarah-Jane Gilmore from Cullybackey, tells of her horror after her three-year-old daughter Poppy-Leigh Gilmore was taken by a man she did not know yesterday afternoon.

A man holding a child's hand

Police are appealing for information following an incident at a market in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin yesterday, Sunday, 6 October.

In a post on Facebook, Sarah-Jane writes: "Don’t take things for granted as you never know what’s around the corner" She adds that she is "so thankful for some of the stall holders at Nutts corner Market".

Sarah-Jane said the trauma statred when "some man grabbed Poppy-Leigh from beside us, though we never saw a thing and in a split second she was gone.. so glad I found her".

She adds that when her daughter was found she "was crying and scared but said the wrong man took her when I asked her where she went".

"She also said the man told her to take his hand but she didn’t want to and he grabbed her by the arm and took off with her".

The Co Antrim mum added that Poppy-Leigh "kicked and punched and got away thankfully.. I can’t imagine what would of happened if she hadn’t of got away from him".

"Just keep an eye on your kids as you never know who is about."

The PSNI say that shortly after 3pm police received a report that a three year-old girl had disappeared whilst at a stall with her mother.

The child was located a short time later near a carpark in the area.

At this stage, the PSNI say it is believed that a male has taken the child's hand and led her away from the area.

Thankfully the young girl was not harmed in any way, although she is extremely traumatised by her ordeal.

Inspector Lindsay McCrea said: "I would appeal to anyone who was at the market in Nutts Corner yesterday and who may have witnessed a male acting suspiciously in and around the stalls to contact police at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1130 06/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."