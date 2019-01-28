NI murder victim Ian Ogle ‘lived for his family’

A father-of-two who died following a serious assault in Belfast last night has been described as an “utterly devoted family man”.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the victim, named locally as 45-year-old Ian Ogle, was brutally attacked in the street at Cluan Place in the east of the city sometime between 9pm and 9.45pm.

Police at the scene of the murder at Cluan Place, east Belfast

UUP Councillor Sonia Copeland – who knew Mr Ogle personally – said he was a popular and well-liked man who did a lot of good work in the local community, which is located in an interface area.

She told the News Letter: “I have known Ian for over 10 years. He was a very jolly, happy individual, and a father of two grown up children.

“Ian was a bit of a joker but was an utterly devoted family man who adored his wife and children. He lived for his family, they were his world.”

Ms Copeland said Mr Ogle had been standing at the foot of his street when he was set upon by his attackers.

“He was standing talking to a minister or a lay preacher from what I can gather and these individuals appeared,” she added.

“I am in a state of shock myself. What mentality do these people have that they would carry out such a savage attack on another human being?”

Upon hearing about the attack last night, Ms Copeland said she immediately went to offer her support to Mr Ogle’s distraught family.

She added: “I was told they were at the Royal Victoria Hospital so I stayed there with them and then accompanied them down to Musgrave Police Station with them. They are inconsolable, in a complete state of shock.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said; “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Cluan Place, Albertbridge Road or Templemore Avenue between 9pm and 9.45pm last night who may have any information which could assist us with our inquiries to make contact on 101 quoting reference number 1303 of 27/1/19.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in any of these areas and have dashcam footage to contact us.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

READ MORE: Murder victim named locally after vicious assault