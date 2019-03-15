NI murder victim named locally

A man at the centre of a murder probe has been named locally as Reece Leeman.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died at house in Kyle Street, east Belfast early this morning.

The scene in Kyle Street, east Belfast this morning Pic by: David Young/PA Wire

Two men have been arrested and remain in custody at present.

Forensic officers were at the crime scene at an end-of-terrace house on the street this morning.

Police officers maintained a cordon around the property.

DUP Councillor for the area George Dorrian told the News Letter: “This is a very quiet and nice area, with lots of young families as well as older people who have lived here for many years.

“Everyone has been left stunned by what has happened. It is a real tragedy that this young man’s life has been cut short and my thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time.”