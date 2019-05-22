NI politician reports Twitter troll who threatens acid attack

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford has reported a man who threatened him with an acid attack on social media.

The threat came after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage pressed charges against a man who threw a milkshake at him while campaigning in Newcastle.

In response to the incident, Mr Stalford yesterday posted a message reading: "Milkshake today. Acid tomorrow", to which one user wrote: "COMPETITION TIME. First person to milkshake Christopher Stalford will receive £100 from me."

However another user, calling himself Jack replies saying: "I'll go £150 for acid."

Then Mr Stalford replies with: "I don't know Jack but I have reported him to the police".