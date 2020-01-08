NI Royal Mail delivery office evacuated after discovery of suspicious package

A Royal Mail delivery office was evacuated for a time this morning following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Emergency services were called to the premises in Omagh after the discovery of the package.

High Street, Omagh - Google maps

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received a report of a suspicious package at premises on High Street in Omagh at 8:05am this morning (Wednesday, 8th January).

"Enquiries revealed it was nothing untoward. "

Royal Mail said staff were evacuated in line with policy and procedure and returned to work after a police investigation.

"The office is operating as normal," a spokesperson said.