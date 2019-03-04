NI school website flooded with pornography

A Newry primary school has been shocked to find that its web site has been taken over with pornography.

On Sunday a member of the public alerted St Ronan’s Primary School via Twitter.

The school responded: “Unfortunately we got hacked and we are trying to have the site blocked...unfortunately no Government agency is able to assist.”

The school said police had been unable to assist.

A Cyber consultant interjected via Twitter that the school’s web site was not set to “automatically renew” and that as a result it had been “registered to an organisation in Russia” by the host company.

He added: “You need to call them and report the content and that you had been using the domain and what for.”

The school said it had already done this but that the host had still not taken the site down. “I have just used your link again to ask for it’s removal,” it added.

The consultant suggested the school reports it to the host as “domain abuse”.

A PSNI spokesman said they received a report of an incident in relation to a website in the name of a school in the Newry area.

“On further police investigation it was established that the lease for this website had expired and it was legitimately purchased by another user. This website is in no way related to the school.”