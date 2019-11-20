NI woman distraught after sentimental gifts from her late husband stolen during burglary - thieves also steal phone belonging to her daughter who has special needs

A Northern Ireland woman is distraught after sentimental gifts from her late husband were stolen during a burglary at her home on Wednesday morning.

The person or persons responsible for burglary also took a mobile telephone that belongs to the woman's daughter who has special needs.

The PSNI is appealing not just to the public but to the person or persons responsible for the theft.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.00am on Wednesday.

"The victim is very distressed as items taken were gifts from her late husband including her engagement ring, wedding ring and ornamental doll," said the PSNI.

"The victim's daughter has special needs and her mobile phone was taken."

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Brownhill Meadows area of Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh at the aforementioned time to contact them quoting serial 405 of 20/11/19.

"If you committed this crime please think about what you've done and get these sentimental items back to their owner," added the PSNI.