NI woman in 90’s left 'shaken' at finding robber in home

A woman in her 90's has been left frightened after she discovered a robber in her home.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at the home of the lady who lives in the Mullaghfad Road area of Fivemiletown" in Co Tyrone on March 29.

An elderly woman

A PSNI spokesman said that sometime between 12.30pm and 1.00pm, as the elderly woman was standing in her kitchen, "a man entered the room from the hall area".

They added that the intruder led when he saw the pensioner.

On checking the house she discovered that a sum of money had been taken.

The spokesman added that the woman "was not injured during this incident, however she has been left very badly shaken".

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact detectives at Omagh.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of a small grey car that was seen in the area, as they may have information that could assist them with their enquiries. They can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 634 29/03/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.