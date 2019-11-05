NI woman out for morning walk fights off sex attacker with help from stranger

The PSNI is hunting a sex attacker who attempted to sexually assault a Northern Ireland woman out for a walk on Monday morning.

"We are investigating the report of an attempted sexual assault on the Lagan Towpath, close to the Gasworks area, just after 10.20am on Monday morning," confirmed the PSNI.

The incident occurred yesterday morning.

"During the incident, a male attempted to sexually assault a female close to the Gasworks area, but the woman managed to escape from the assailant and was assisted by another member of the public.

"The woman was left badly shaken but not injured," added the PSNI.

The male, who made off in the direction of the Short Strand area, is described as being 5”4 in height, slim/average build with short dark hair. He was wearing a bright yellow jumper, tight black jeans and dark trainers with white laces and stripes on the side.

"I would like to thank those people who have already come forward with information, but I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen a man matching the description in the area yesterday morning to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 466 04/11/19," said PSNI Inspector Cunningham.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."