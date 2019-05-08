Niall Magee Crumlin murder: Accused granted bail

A man accused of stabbing a father of one to death at a house party has been granted High Court bail.

Michael McManus, 26, is charged with the murder of Niall Magee in Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Mr Magee, 21, sustained a fatal knife wound to the face during an alleged attack at the property in the Cairn Walk area on April 27.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died later from his injuries.

According to police there were high levels of intoxication among people at the house.

McManus, of Cairn Walk in Crumlin, denies the alleged murder.

A previous court was told he had picked up a kitchen utensil in an attempt to ward off a violent attack in his own home.

Bail was granted on a number of conditions which must be met before any release from custody.

McManus is to live under curfew at an address approved by police and cannot enter Crumlin, the Courts Service confirmed.

The terms set on Tuesday also include the lodgment of a £5,000 cash surety and a ban on contacting any potential witnesses.

He must also surrender his passport and remain within Northern Ireland.