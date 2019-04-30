Niall Magee murder: Crumlin calm after multiple stabbing incident

Elderly residents in a Crumlin street have been left feeling “vulnerable” after a fatal stabbing incident, but there are no concerns that violence will return to the Co Antrim village, local representatives have said.

Niall Magee died in hospital after a major incident at a property in Cairn Walk in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and forensic specialists remained at the scene of a weekend fatal stabbing incident at Cairn Walk in Crumlin on Monday gathering evidence

The 21-year-old suffered stab wounds and three other people were injured, including one who remains in hospital.

Sally McManus, the mother of Michael McManus, 25, who is still being treated at the RVH in Belfast, said her son has a brain injury as well as serious injuries to his eyes and face.

“We have to wait and see what his condition is as they have now transferred him to the Royal.

“There is bruising to the brain,” she told the Irish News.

Another son of Ms McManus, Kieran McManus, was shot dead outside Domino’s Pizza close to Kennedy Way in Belfast in March 2013.

That murder was reported to be connected to a west Belfast feud – stretching back to a 2010 Samurai sword attack in Turf Lodge.

Crumlin SDLP Councillor Thomas Burns said all those involved in the incident were from the Belfast area and the violence is “not a true reflection” of Crumlin.

“It was a big shock for the neighbours, mostly pensioners, when they saw all the flashing lights and all the ambulances and police that were arriving, although the incident took place inside the house and not on the street.

“There is no great fear that there will be anything else happening Crumlin in relation to this,” Cllr Burns said.

“We still have the cordon up around the murder scene, but people are starting to come to terms with what has happened.

“This incident is not a true reflection of Crumlin. The the person who got stabbed and the people involved were not from Crumlin, but there is still a lot of concern for the person that remains injured,” he added.

Speaking to Downtwown Radio, Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney said: “People in this area have been left with a very real sense of vulnerability and insecurity arising from what has happened, given the sudden nature and the shocking nature of the incident.”

Three men arrested in connection with the incident, aged 19, 24 and 29, have been release pending further police enquiries. A fourth man detained, aged 25, remained in custody on Monday night.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) expressed their condolences to the Magee family in a Facebook post.