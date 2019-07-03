Nine charged after money laundering operation

Nine people have been charged with a range of money laundering offences and are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates court today.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

“The four men and five women were arrested on Monday by PSNI, supported by colleagues in NCA, Immigration Enforcement, Border Force and the National Economic Crime Centre during a proactive operation in the Belfast area.”

Two people were charged and appeared in court yesterday as part of the same operation