No access to Covid-19 testing centre with ongoing security alert - dual carriageway remains open
Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Clooney Road area of Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:20 am
A PSNI report says the Clooney Road is currently closed and there is no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.
Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
A recent post from the PSNI adds that their officers ‘remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area following the discovery of a suspicious object’.
They add that ‘the dual carriageway remains open, however, the access road into the Covid test centre is closed’.