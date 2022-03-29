No access to Covid-19 testing centre with ongoing security alert - dual carriageway remains open

A PSNI report says the Clooney Road is currently closed and there is no access to the Covid-19 testing centre.

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

A recent post from the PSNI adds that their officers ‘remain at the scene of a security alert in the Campsie area following the discovery of a suspicious object’.

They add that ‘the dual carriageway remains open, however, the access road into the Covid test centre is closed’.