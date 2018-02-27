‘No DNA evidence forthcoming’ against teacher murder accused

The scene where a retired teacher was killed was allegedly “DNA rich,” a court heard on Tuesday.

Antrim Magistrates Court also heard that four weeks since he first appeared in court, “no DNA evidence has been forthcoming” against 33-year-old Michael Owens.

Unemployed Owens, from the Lisburn Road in Glenavy, is in custody accused of the murder of Robert Flowerday on January 28 and burglary of Mr Flowerday’s home on December 6 last year when he allegedly stole £100 cash.

The body of the 64-year-old retired Antrim Grammar maths teacher was found at his home on the Mill Road in Crumlin on Sunday, January 28 after police called to his house because a member of the public raised concerns.

In court defence solicitor Peter Prenter asked for enquiries to be made into the DNA situation, revealing that was put to Owens during police questioning that it was a “DNA rich” investigation but that since then, no such evidence has been forthcoming.

District Judge Nigel Broderick queried whether the case would qualify for ICP process, which can potentially fast track serious matters. He adjourned the case to March 27 and remanded Owens back into custody, ordering that police are to give a timescale for the DNA aspect and for the court to be given a timescale and confirmation of potential fast tracking.