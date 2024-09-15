'No one has ever been held accountable for our father’s murder': Daughters of judge murdered by IRA 50 years ago still seeking justice
Judge Rory Conaghan, who was 54, was shot dead by an IRA gunman in front of his nine-year-old daughter Deirdre at their Belfast home on September 16 1974.
A short time earlier magistrate Martin McBurney, 55, had also been shot dead by the IRA in a separate attack in the city.
A statement from Mr Conaghan’s daughters Mary and Deirdre said they would be marking the anniversary privately.
They said: “It is 50 years since the assassination of our father judge Rory Conaghan.
“The Provisional IRA claimed responsibility for both his murder and that of magistrate Martin McBurney who was also shot that morning in a separate incident.
“No one has ever been held accountable for our father’s murder despite the family’s engagement with police authorities, including the HET (Historical Enquiries Team).
“Our mother Gabrielle (now deceased) did everything possible to bring justice to our father and we continue that struggle.
“For us all, this has been a life sentence as all subsequent violence and political strategies impact us and are often retraumatising.”
Mr Conaghan was County Court judge of Armagh and Fermanagh when he was killed.
His daughters said: “He was a man of great intellect and integrity.
“He was aware that his life was threatened from 1969 but despite those threats from both sides of the community, he continued to work tirelessly for truth and justice.
“He was a committed Catholic, a family man and interested in social justice and equality.
“He was committed to change through peaceful and legal processes.
“At the time this was a significant operation of the Provisional IRA.
“We continue to look for answers and justice for our dad.
“We believe that it is likely that information is known about those involved in the organisation and execution of these political assassinations.
“We accept the provisions of the Good Friday agreement but will pursue all possible options to find the truth.”
Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ support organisation the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said the murders of Mr Conaghan and Mr McBurney by the IRA were “designed to cause maximum fear within the legal fraternity”.
He said: “The terrorists callously murdered both men in front of their families, causing maximum distress to the full family units of both Rory and Martin.
“Little is ever said or heard concerning these two men – who were advocates for a better and more socially just Northern Ireland.
“They came from either side of our community but the truth is that they were the same – they shared the same values system.”
He added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with both families as this milestone anniversary is reached, their murders were heinous when they were carried out and they remain so today.
“It is essential that justice, truth and accountability is advanced for their families, that’s the least that can be done at this point.”