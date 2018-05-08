No protection from prosecution for Armed Forces Troubles veterans

An effective ‘amnesty’ for soldiers involved in Troubles-related fatalities has not been included in a draft consultation document on dealing with the past.

The draft has not been released beyond the main political parties but it is understood that the controversial proposal for a ‘statute of limitations’ will not be included when it is signed off by the Government.

Following a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street last November, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill accused the Government of “bad faith” over Mrs May’s revelation that the Government intended to include a statute of limitations covering all Troubles-related incidents for British forces.

Afterwards, Ms O’Neill said: “Such a proposition is not part of the Stormont House Agreement and, despite being involved for the last 10 months in negotiations with British officials, Sinn Fein was never informed of this intention. We told Mrs May that this is an act of bad faith and is unacceptable.”

In March, Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson predicted that the published consultation document would not include what she referred to as the “amnesty” proposal.

A number of groups representing military veterans are strong supporters of a statute of limitations, while others are vehemently opposed – believing an effective amnesty for troops will lead to similar protection for terrorists.

Many senior MPs are also in favour of former soldiers being protected from prosecution. However, several victims’ representatives and political parties in Northern Ireland have raised concerns.

Mechanisms to deal with the legacy of the Troubles were agreed by Northern Ireland politicians as part of the Stormont House talks in 2014, but an amnesty was not on the table.

The proposals that were agreed, including a truth recovery body and a new independent investigatory unit, have been put on hold while a number of other disputes remain unresolved.

Ulster Unionists have expressed anger that the draft document was issued to the parties just five days before they were due to meet with the NIO on May 9 to discuss concerns around some of the major legacy issues.

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said: “This means that Ulster Unionist Party’s concerns around issues raised during the early political talks of 2018 between Sinn Fein and the DUP – particularly a statute of limitations, the definition of a victim and pensions for those injured during the Troubles – could not be raised.

“It is absolutely outrageous how the Northern Ireland Office is treating some elected representatives in relation to dealing with issues about legacy.”

Mr Beattie added: “This is not the way to treat what are very serious concerns from unionist public representatives and if this is the way that are going to proceed, then it doesn’t bode well for the future.”

Last night, in a statement, DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “I welcome that a consultation process on legacy is now going ahead. This is something I had called for at the end of last week and it is pleasing that the Government has acted so quickly on this matter. There is a need for meaningful consultation, as the voice of innocent victims must be heard. Their opinions should shape what happens at the end of any consultation process.

“I am pleased that the statue of limitations has not been included in the consultation. There is a need to consider this issue, however the best way to do this is at a UK-wide level. It should not solely focus on Northern Ireland veterans.”