Nolan Show caller: ‘Someone may blow your f***ing brains out’

A threat to shoot a BBC Radio Ulster presenter was made by a caller to the Nolan Show yesterday morning.

Presenter Stephen Nolan said the threat had been received over the programme’s coverage of the fallout from the RHI scandal.

The caller’s comments were not broadcast directly but a transcript was read out by Mr Nolan on air.

The caller said: “You’re a trouble maker causing grief. You should be sued, put in life for jail. Someone may blow your F-ing brains out if you mention this again.”

Mr Nolan said the PSNI would be contacted: “We will be passing your telephone number on immediately today to the PSNI and asking the PSNI to investigate you.

“If you want to try to intimidate us, we’ll go straight to the police. “

He added: “This caller has actually said that we should be shot, so hopefully the police will take that and deal with that person.”

The threat was made during a programme focussing on proposals to massively and permanently slash payments to RHI boiler owners.

Mr Nolan said: “Here we are as a programme in Northern Ireland commenting about, talking about, facilitating a debate about RHI and we’ve received a phone call that someone’s going to ‘blow my F-ing brains out’ if we mention it again.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this. However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”