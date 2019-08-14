Nora Quoirin: Book of Condolence opening today in Belfast

A book of Condolence will open today at Belfast City Hall for tragic Nora Quoirin.

The book will open this afternoon in memory of 15-year-old Nora who tragically passed away in Malaysia.

READ: Our hearts are broken: Nora Quoirin’s family say teenager touched the world



Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly, disappeared on Sunday August 4 while on holiday with her family.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search and rescue operation and it was volunteer helpers who found her body.

Deputy police chief Mazlan Mansor told reporters at a press conference that the remains were winched by helicopter to a hospital mortuary.

He added that the body “was not in any clothing” and that, while it remained a missing persons case, police were looking into all possibilities including the “angle of criminal investigation”.

The teenager’s parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, had thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by Nora’s aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.

Sankara Nair, a lawyer hired by the family, said that if the post-mortem examination does not clearly determine how she died, the Malaysian government could hold an inquest into her death.