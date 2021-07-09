Picture taken with permission from the twitter feed of @okubax following an incident at Oxford Circus, central London, where a 60-year-old man died after being stabbed on Thursday. Issue date: Friday July 2, 2021.

Stephen Dempsey, 60, from Belfast, was stabbed four times during the attack on July 1, including once in the heart which proved fatal, coroner Fiona Wilcox told a short hearing at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Mr Dempsey, who was single, was found hurt outside the Microsoft store in the busy central London shopping district just before 8pm and later died in hospital.

His body was identified using a bank card found on his person and confirmed using his passport, the inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of two males, both of whom appear to be skateboarders, who they would like to trace, after they intervened following a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street, central London on Thursday, where a 60 year old man was killed. One of men used his skateboard to subdue Tedi Fanta Hagos, allowing him to be restrained. Hagos, 25, of Ravenhill, Swansea has been charged with murder. Issue date: Saturday July 3, 2021.

Mr Dempsey’s mother Beryl Dempsey previously said his death had left her “shocked” and “lost for words”.

She appealed for two male skateboarders who stepped in after the attack to get in touch with police.

On Tuesday, Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25, of Ravenhill, Swansea, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for September 21 and remanded the defendant in custody.

---

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe