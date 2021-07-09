Northern Ireland (60) man died after he was stabbed four times - once in the heart
A Northern Ireland man who was attacked in Oxford Circus died from a stab wound to the heart, an inquest has heard.
Stephen Dempsey, 60, from Belfast, was stabbed four times during the attack on July 1, including once in the heart which proved fatal, coroner Fiona Wilcox told a short hearing at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Friday.
Mr Dempsey, who was single, was found hurt outside the Microsoft store in the busy central London shopping district just before 8pm and later died in hospital.
His body was identified using a bank card found on his person and confirmed using his passport, the inquest heard.
Mr Dempsey’s mother Beryl Dempsey previously said his death had left her “shocked” and “lost for words”.
She appealed for two male skateboarders who stepped in after the attack to get in touch with police.
On Tuesday, Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25, of Ravenhill, Swansea, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea hearing for September 21 and remanded the defendant in custody.
