Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service 'pleased to confirm there are no ongoing wildfire incidents'

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson has spoken of their delight that there are no ongoing wildfire incidents across Northern Ireland.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are pleased to confirm there are no ongoing wildfire incidents across Northern Ireland.

“Firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents late into the evening and attended other emergency calls across Northern Ireland

"Our Regional Control Room received 188 calls yesterday, 29 of the 116 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

Tackling wildfire at Bloody Bridge

“Yesterday at 4.50pm, Firefighters were called to reports of approximately 30 acres of gorse on fire on Ecclesville Road, Fintona.

"Six Fire Appliances were in attendance from Fintona, Dromore, Irvinestown, Pomeroy and Omagh Fire Stations.

"The incident was dealt with by 9.29pm.

“Firefighters were also called to another gorse fire in Glenravel Road, Cargan, Ballymena at 5.23pm.

"Nine Fire Appliances and over 50 Firefighters were in attendance from Ballymena, Cushendall, Ballymoney, Kilea, Ballycastle and Coleraine Fire Stations.

"The incident was dealt with by 10.09pm.

“With the weather warning still in place and temperatures rising today, we are reminding the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.

"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”

Please adhere to the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside: