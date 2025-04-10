Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service 'pleased to confirm there are no ongoing wildfire incidents'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are pleased to confirm there are no ongoing wildfire incidents across Northern Ireland.
“Firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents late into the evening and attended other emergency calls across Northern Ireland
"Our Regional Control Room received 188 calls yesterday, 29 of the 116 calls mobilised involved wildfires.
“Yesterday at 4.50pm, Firefighters were called to reports of approximately 30 acres of gorse on fire on Ecclesville Road, Fintona.
"Six Fire Appliances were in attendance from Fintona, Dromore, Irvinestown, Pomeroy and Omagh Fire Stations.
"The incident was dealt with by 9.29pm.
“Firefighters were also called to another gorse fire in Glenravel Road, Cargan, Ballymena at 5.23pm.
"Nine Fire Appliances and over 50 Firefighters were in attendance from Ballymena, Cushendall, Ballymoney, Kilea, Ballycastle and Coleraine Fire Stations.
"The incident was dealt with by 10.09pm.
“With the weather warning still in place and temperatures rising today, we are reminding the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.
"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”
Please adhere to the following advice to prevent fires in the countryside:
- Avoid using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.
- Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.
- Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.
- Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.
- Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.
- Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.
- Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.
- Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.
- If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.
- If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.