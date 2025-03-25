The Foreign Office has issued a fresh travel warning for tourists heading to Turkey as well as those already on holiday in the region

Turkey, with its vibrant cities like Antalya and Istanbul, attracts millions of travellers each year.

But on March 24, the Foreign Office updated its advice for those visiting Istanbul and other Turkish cities due to ongoing protests and demonstrations.

The travel authority warned that "demonstrations may become violent. The police response has included use of tear gas and water cannons."

The advice says: ‘ Turkey-Syria border – FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism’.

It adds: ‘Demonstrations and protests – Demonstrations and protests are currently taking place in Istanbul and other cities across Turkey.

‘Demonstrations may become violent. The police response has included use of tear gas and water cannons.

You should:

monitor local media

plan ahead to avoid disruption

avoid crowds and demonstrations

The warning adds that FCDO advises against all travel to parts of Turkey.

Turkey-Syria border – ‘FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the Turkey-Syria border.

‘Fighting in Syria continues in areas close to the Turkish border and there is a heightened risk of terrorism in the region. See Terrorism.

‘Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads in Hatay Province leading towards the border may be closed at short notice.’

Hakkari province, south-east Turkey – ‘In Hakkari province you must get permission from the local Governor’s Office to visit areas near the border with Iraq and Iran.

‘If visiting with a travel agent or tour group, confirm with them whether you need an individual permit. Keep up to date with local media and follow the advice of the local authorities’.

Mount Ararat, eastern Turkey – ‘Mount Ararat, in Ağrı Province, is a special military zone. You must have permission from the Doğubayazıt government office and pay a fee.

‘If visiting with a travel agent or tour group, confirm with them whether you need an individual permit.

‘Take extra care if you’re travelling to this area. Keep up to date with local media and follow the advice of the local authorities’.

It adds – Counterfeit alcohol – ‘There has been an increase in the number of deaths and serious illnesses in Turkey, including in Ankara and Istanbul, caused by drinking illegally produced local spirits and counterfeit bottles of branded alcohol. For advice on how to avoid these products, see Safety and security’.