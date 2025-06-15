​Calls for more hate crime laws in the wake of last week's riots risks opening a “pandora's box of consequences” instead of facilitating an “open and honest” debate on how immigration is impacting working-class areas, it is claimed.

The SLDP has called for enhanced hate legislation in the wake of immigration-related riots across parts of Northern Ireland.

Police have so far made 24 arrests, of which 14 have seen people charged to court. Rioting in Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine resulted in 64 police officers being injured and saw many foreign nationals fleeing from their homes, which were attacked by mobs.

The trouble began after a peaceful protest in Ballymena in Monday in the wake of the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Ballymena last week.

Leader of the Stormont opposition, SDLP MP Matthew O'Toole has now demanded "a clear, coordinated response from the Executive on the appalling riots" which would include greater PSNI resources "enhanced hate crime legislation" and timelines for publication of refugee integration and racial equality strategies.

He also asked if Justice Minister Naomi Long will "move to update our outdated hate crime laws, something she said was a priority but has seen no progress since Stormont returned".

But TUV MLA Timothy Gaston voiced concern about the hate crime recommendations under consideration by the minister, previously compiled by Judge Des Marrinan.

“The law is already clear in relation to criminal offences committed in recent days," he said.

"The statute book makes adequate provision for dealing with people accused of rioting, and I have no doubt that one of the lasting consequences of what we have seen will be young men whose future lives will be blighted by the fact that they will be prosecuted for their unlawful conduct last week.

“The calls from the SDLP for hate crime legislation completely miss the issue. We don’t need hate crime legislation and the Pandora’s box of consequences that would flow from it. Let’s not forget that we have already had suggestions that such legislation could criminalise speech even within private dwellings.

“What is needed here is a willingness by Stormont to face up to the issues flowing from migration. On Monday in Stormont, I highlighted the fact that we were passing a Budget which made provision for a spend of over £5 million on immigration issues by the Executive Office, without so much as a debate on the issues — much less the necessary legislation which Stormont’s own Finance Department says should be in place for the spending of such a sum.

“Political parties need to create the space within our institutions to have honest and open debate about the very real issues which pertain to immigration. Political debate without the cat-calling of racism would show the public that Stormont is mature enough to debate the issues which exercise working-class areas. The response suggested by the SDLP will do none of that.”

Police welcomed a decrease in violence over the weekend; A 40-year-old man was charged in relation to criminal damage in Carrickfergus, two boys were arrested for throwing bottles in Lurgan and a 32-year-old man was arrested in Larne in relation to online comments.